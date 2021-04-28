Watertown shooting suspect identified, police release photo of vehicle

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clinton Street in the City of Watertown is closed after reports of a shooter in the area.

New York State Police have identified the shooting suspect as Barry Stewart. A photo of Stewart is picture above. Stewart has yet to be located.

Additionally, State Police have released a photo of the vehicle Stewart is believed to be driving. A photo is included below:

Local residents have reported possible shooting victims, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Several buildings in the Watertown City School District have been put in lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

ABC50 will update you with the latest once more information is available.