GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday morning, the majority of Warren and Washington counties were in better shape following 8 to 16 inches of snowfall that came down across the region starting late Monday night. Outages in Glens Falls and Fort Ann were reported as resolved on the National Grid outage map.

The one significant exception was in Stony Creek. West of Lake George and north of Lake Luzerne, the mountainous region had 719 customers without power as of Wednesday. Lake Luzerne had another 271 still waiting for power to come back on.

“Stony Creek in particular is a big mess,” said Warren County Communications Director Don Lehman. “Supposedly there’s 36 inches of snow out there. The whole town has been without power since yesterday morning.”

National Grid reports indicate that most affected areas are expected to regain power as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The Stony Creek town supervisor was not available to comment early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the city of Glens Falls is set to spend the day pulling snow out of public parking lots, and fallen tree branches away from busy roads. City Communications Director Tim Drawbridge said that Glens Falls DPW crews had to be called back in as snow got heavier from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, after having lulled to a temporary stop midday.

Resources for those still without power can be found throughout the county. Warming centers are open in the towns of Chester, Queensbury and Hague, as well as West Glens Falls Emergency Medical Services.