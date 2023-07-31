LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An area favorite band turns 50 this year and is getting a special celebration by the Queen of American Lakes. Come to Shepard Park in the village of Lake George this August for a party and concert with the Stony Creek Band.

Festivities get going on Thursday, Aug. 24, with a show starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Shepard Park bandstand. The Stony Creek Band is joined by fellow musical act The Switch for a completely free night of music and fun.

The Stony Creek Band was established in 1973, first started by Pennsylvania native John Strong and Hank Soto, of Germany. The group has changed from trio to larger group over the decades, playing folk music in many northeast states. The band also recently received a Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Award for Best Country Cover Band.