Stefanik votes against Trump impeachment, to visit Fort Drum with VP Pence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — During the House vote on Wednesday, Congresswoman Stefanik announced that she voted against the articles of impeachment.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik confirmed that she voted against H. Res. 24, the Article of Impeachment on January 13, 2021. The Article charged President Donald Trump with fomenting insurrection.

Congresswoman Stefanik stated the following after casting her vote.

“I am vehemently opposed to the snap impeachment of President Trump. It is a partisan ploy with no basis in the Constitution. The Democrats’ decision to impeach the President with one week remaining in his term further fuels the divisions in the country during this very trying time. As Members of the United States Congress, we should focus on unifying our country by delivering solutions to the American people.”

The U.S. House voted in favor of H. Res. 24, ultimately impeaching President Trump for the second time during his Presidential term.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Stefanik announced that she plans to visit Fort Drum, New York with Vice President of the United States Mike Pence. She stated that this visit will aim to thank soldiers and their families for their service.

Congresswoman Stefanik released the following additional statements regarding the visit.

“It is an honor to welcome Vice President Pence to our district to express the Trump Administration’s appreciation for our selfless military community. As the chief advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I express my sincere gratitude to Vice President Pence and the entire Trump Administration for their unwavering commitment over the past four years to rebuild America’s military readiness and support the brave men and women who proudly serve. Throughout the last year, I led the charge to successfully enact several provisions benefitting Fort Drum in the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which were signed into law earlier this month. Our men and women in uniform deserve the maximum amount of resources that the federal government can provide, as they make incredible sacrifices to protect America’s interests here at home and abroad.”

Vice President Mike Pence along with Congresswoman Stefanik will visit the Fort Drum installment on Sunday, January 17, 2021.