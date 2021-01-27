Stefanik urges Biden to prioritize cooperation with allies on emerging technologies

WASINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is urging President Joe Biden to prioritize emerging technologies.

Stefanik released an open letter to Biden on Wednesday on the importance of engagement and cooperation with U.S. allies on emerging technologies. The letter was signed by 22 Republican representatives in Congress.

Stefanik wants the President to engage specifically with China and focus on technologies such as 5G communications and artificial technologies. Specifically, representatives urged the President to take the following actions:

Prioritizing Chinese technologies with U.S. allies at existing international summits such as G-7 and within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

Creating and hosting new international groups dedicated to democratic cooperation on technology

Expanding such groups and summits to additional “like-minded” allies

Promoting the development of an allied network to encourage cooperation among tech companies in allied states to scale emerging technology advancements

Assisting allies in establishing their own bodies like the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review foreign transactions and prevent inadvertent transfer of allied technologies

Coordinating with U.S. allies and like-minded states to advance fair and ethical technology standards at international standards-setting bodies.

She claimed that U.S. cooperation with allies is “critical” in order to “scale the development and deployment” of such technologies. Stefanik also claimed that this prioritization impacts both the economic and national security of the country.

Regarding her letter, Congresswoman Stefanik released the following statements.

I strongly urge President Biden to engage with our allies on emerging technology issues. China is undoubtedly the greatest military, economic, and geopolitical threat to the United States and our allies in this century, as exemplified by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) effort to lead the world in critical emerging technologies like 5G communications and artificial intelligence. The CCP’s model of state-backed capitalism and civil-military fusion allows China to make significant investments and advancements in these critical technologies. Therefore, it is critical that the United States cooperates with our allies to scale the development and deployment of these emerging technologies in order to challenge China’s goal of total global technology leadership and tech authoritarianism. Our allies support this cooperation, and this letter hereby demonstrates the willingness of congressional republicans to work with President Biden on this important issue impacting the economic and national security of the United States.

The full letter can be read here.