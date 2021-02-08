Stefanik offers amendment to improve National Apprenticeship Act on House floor

WASHINGTON (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from NY-21, spoke on the U.S. House floor on Friday to deliver remarks focusing on her amendment to improve H.R. 447, the National Apprenticeship Act.

According to Congresswoman Stefanik, her amendment encourages the development of an updated apprenticeship program. This program created by her amendment would be “responsive to the demands of the 21st-century workplace,” be accessible to job-creators and encourage both employers and workers to participate.

On the floor, Stefanik shared, “the apprenticeship model of providing paid work experience coupled with classroom instruction and on-the job mentorship is a proven approach to equipping workers with the skills they need for lifelong success.

Congresswoman Stefanik added that less than 3% of the U.S. workforce participate in the registered apprenticeship system, as these programs are concentrated on select industries, emphasizing that her amendment would provide solutions for those unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s full remarks on the House floor can be read below.