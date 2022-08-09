WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — In a statement released Monday night, Rep. Elise Stefanik criticized a raid led by the FBI into the home of former President Donald Trump. This followed a search warrant executed by the FBI linked to an accelerated investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capital examining Trump’s actions.
Even so, according to Stefanik, Trump is the “likely 2024 Republican candidate for President.” She further went on to say that the FBI’s raid was a “dark day in American history,” stating that the “political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice” was a “threat to democracy.”
Rep. Stefanik’s full statement can be read below:
The FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Florida home is a dark day in American history. The political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice is an actual threat to democracy. There is a reason that Americans no longer trust these agencies. This is the same corrupt agency that illegally fabricated FISA warrants, knowingly deceived Americans about Russian “collusion” for years, and weaponized itself to perpetuate this hoax with their all-too-eager mainstream media accomplices. This is the same agency that protected Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and continues to lie to protect Hunter Biden. This is the same agency that refuses to provide accountability and transparency into the deadly limo crash in Schoharie County in my district.
There must be an immediate investigation and accountability into Joe Biden and his Administration’s weaponizing this department against their political opponents – the likely 2024 Republican candidate for President of the United States.Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY