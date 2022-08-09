WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — In a statement released Monday night, Rep. Elise Stefanik criticized a raid led by the FBI into the home of former President Donald Trump. This followed a search warrant executed by the FBI linked to an accelerated investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capital examining Trump’s actions.

Even so, according to Stefanik, Trump is the “likely 2024 Republican candidate for President.” She further went on to say that the FBI’s raid was a “dark day in American history,” stating that the “political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice” was a “threat to democracy.”

Rep. Stefanik’s full statement can be read below: