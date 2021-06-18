Stefanik: Extended US/Canada border closure ‘misguided’

SARATOGA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local lawmaker Elise Stefanik is joining the chorus expressing their opinions following the announcement that the U.S.-Canada border will remain closed through at least July 21.
In a Friday morning press release, Stefanik claimed the decision was “misguided”:
Extending the travel restrictions for yet another month, despite the tremendous progress the U.S. has made in fully vaccinating Americans and safely reopening, is absolutely inacceptable to the families, businesses, and communities along the northern border. President Biden missed a huge opportunity at the G-7 summit to stand up for America and deliver a plan to safely reopen, instead caving to Prime Minister Trudeau’s incessant desire to delay. I’ve called on the Biden Administration to begin taking unilateral steps towards easing restrictions for families and property owners, and the failure to do so is unacceptable for our northern border communities.
Earlier in June, Stefanik sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, urging the ease of non-essential travel restrictions at the Northern Border if a reopening plan was not established before restrictions expired on June 21.
Non-essential travel at the U.S.-Canada border has been restricted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
