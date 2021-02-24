Stefanik calls for Cuomo’s resignation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is continuing her push for the reopening of the United States- Canada border. Before President Joe Biden's virtual, bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, Stefanik released a statement urging the two leaders to discuss the Northern Border reopening.

According to Stefanik, the leaders were scheduled to "review joint efforts in areas of mutual interest such as the COVID-19 response...and the economic ties that bind our countries, as well as the deep people-to-people bonds we share."