NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Rep. Elise Stefanik called New York City Mayor Eric Adams delaying his decision to ban chocolate milk in schools a “win” for New York dairy farmers.

Previously, Mayor Adams proposed a ban on flavored milk in New York City Schools. In response, Congresswoman Stefanik wrote a letter that highlighted the nutrients milk provides for healthy growth and development and put emphasis on supporting dairy farmers, producers, and agriculture partners across New York.

To further advocate for flavored milk in schools, Congresswoman Stefanik introduced the Protecting School Milk Choices Act. The bill would ensure schools participating in the National School Lunch Program offer students at least one flavored milk option.

In his response letter to Stefanik and her colleagues’ bipartisan advocacy, Adams stated that they will not be making any decisions about chocolate milk’s availability in schools at this time. “In the interim, we are not making any determinations about chocolate milk,” he wrote. “At the discretion of the school principal, individual schools may choose to remove flavored milk from their menu as long as they continue to offer milk with every meal in accordance with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) requirements.”

In a press release on April 20, Stefanik said the delay was a win for dairy farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country.