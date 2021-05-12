Stefanik announces run for House GOP Conference Chair

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY 21st District) officially stated that she is running for House Republican Conference Chair.

The North Country Representative tweeted Wednesday morning about why she is running for the position:

Stefanik said her main reason was to “unify [the] GOP Conference, win the Majority, and fight on behalf of the American people to save [the] country.”

If elected, Stefanik would be replacing Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney (WY At-large District).

House Republicans ousted Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on Wednesday, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the January 6 Capitol attack.

A daughter of the former Vice President, Cheney had been the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress. Her demotion was the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.

Stripping Cheney, 54, of her leadership job stands as a striking, perhaps historic moment for the GOP.

