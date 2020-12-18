Stefanik announces $70k for Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced a $70,000 investment from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board. This funding will support the implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Warren, and Washington counties.

The CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.

“I am proud to announce that valuable taxpayer dollars will be returned to this five-county region in the North Country,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “The Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board carries out important work in their efforts to boost economic development, support investment, and create jobs in the North Country. This funding will be utilized to develop a good strategy that is especially welcomed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I will continue to advocate for this funding at the federal level.”