LYON MOUNTAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A snowmobiling accident has taken another North Country life. New York State Police have confirmed that on February 20 around 10 p.m., Troopers responded to a snowmobile crash on Lyon Mountain in Clinton County.

According to NYSP, Plattsburgh resident 31-year-old Joshua E. Gushlaw was operating a snowmobile and traveling east when he lost control of the vehicle. Gushlaw hen left the trail, struck multiple trees.

The crash occurred approximately three miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead in the town of Dannemora. Gushlaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police also confirmed that Gushlaw was a New York State Trooper and was off-duty at the time of the incident. Gushlaw joined the New York State Police force in March of 2016. He was assigned to Troop B, State Police Plattsburgh.