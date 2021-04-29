State police identify victims in Watertown shooting, suspect death self-inflicted

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR) — State police have confirmed that two people were shot and killed by a gunman who later took his own life while being tracked down by police.

News broke Wednesday afternoon when state troopers and Watertown police were called to a horrific scene at the Bridgeview Real Estate Agency, located on Clinton Street.

The suspect, 55-year-old Barry Stewart of Carthage fled the scene. Police alerted the public with his photo and a picture of his truck, saying he was considered armed and dangerous.

Barry Stewart, Watertown shooter suspect and vehicle

The search for Stewart came to halt in Franklin County, about 100 miles from the shooting scene. Troopers were ready to pull Stewart over when he veered off the road. When police caught up, they found Stewart with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

State police have identified the two victims as Maxine M. Quigg, 50 from Wellesley Island and Terence M. O’Brien, 53 from Black River. Both individuals worked at the Bridgeview Real Estate Agency.

This is the type of thing we far too frequently see on the national news. We never think it could happen in the City of Watertown, but today it did. This is an unspeakable, senseless tragedy, where two innocent people were gunned down in a vicious act of violence. My heart breaks for the victims, their families and our entire community who I know share in my disbelief that this could happen here in Watertown. Jeff Smith

Mayor of Watertown

Mayor Smith says he knew Maxine and Terry and says both were dedicated to serving their community.

Maxine Quigg

Courtesy: Bridgeview Real Estate Terence O’Brien

Courtesy: Bridgeview Real Estate

Terry was a retired corrections officer and a coach for many young athletes. Maxine was an ICU nurse before moving on to real estate. Both leave behind a spouse and children.

The mayor says in the days and weeks to come, the community will need to lean on one another to mourn this tragedy. The investigation to find exactly what happened and why continues.