LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George has its eyes on the water, waiting to see how complete a freeze it gets. Several days and nights of below-freezing temperatures are set to give way to warmth, meaning that you could still splish and splash your way into some very cold water if you wanted.

Every New Year’s Day, a lot of people in Lake George do exactly that. The village has confirmed that the annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge is set and ready to go at Shepard Park Beach in the village. Held from noon to 3 p.m., the plunge is an annual challenge for anyone who wants to ring in the new year with a cold shock. Participants run down the beach and into the ice-cold water, before coming back out to warm up again.

Registration on the morning of the plunge is $10, with all proceeds benefitting Lake George Volunteer Fire Department and Springfield Shriners Hospital. Typically, the plunge operates in phases over an hour, with about 400 people charging the beach at a time.

The village of Lake George recommends bringing a towel, water shoes, and clothes with a swimsuit underneath, as well as a warm change of clothes to wear following the plunge. A waterproof camera is also recommended, for capturing every moment of freezing fun.

The 32-mile-long lake is subject to a lot of environmental factors that determine when freezing will take place. The Jefferson Project monitors the lake for factors including current ice coverage, air temperature, humidity and wind speed at points across the lake.