GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Towns will turn green this month, for a weekend of Irish cheer and festivities. St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 17, and venues and communities across the North Country have celebrations and live music planned for a day of traditional Celtic cheer.

All events take place on Friday, March 17, unless otherwise noted. Find out what to do for St. Patrick’s Day, from Saratoga Springs up into the North Country and Adirondacks:

Argyle

• The Whinin’ Boys play a set at Scotlander Brewing Co., presenting an evening of jovial blues-rock and humor

• Scotlander Brewing Co., 453 County Route 47, Argyle

Chestertown

• St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Chestertown on Sunday, March 12; time TBA

Crown Point

• St. Patrick’s Dat at War Cannon Spirits, with corned beef and cabbage from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Live music from RC and the Ponders runs from 7-9 p.m.

• War Cannon Spirits, 2849 Route 9N, Crown Point

Glens Falls

• St. Patrick’s Day drinks at Morgan & Co., with Guinness, Irish music and more

• Morgan & Co. Restaurant, 65 Ridge St., Glens Falls

• A St. Patrick’s Day Dinner & Show at The Park Theater, featuring duo Cassie & Maggie and a 3-course prix fixe menu. Doors at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 and showtime at 7:30

• The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

Greenwich

• Irish music and food at Elsasser’s, featuring a 5 p.m. all-you-can-eat buffet for $20, with Ragged Rascals playing at 7 p.m.

• Elsasser’s, 111 Main St., Greenwich

• Greenwich St. Patrick’s Day parade starting at 2 p.m.

Hudson Falls

• St. Patrick’s Day at The Rock Bar & Grill, with “Liquid Luck” drink specials, Irish trivia and music, a jug contest, photo booth, corned beef dinner and live music by Erin Powers

• The Rock Bar & Grill, 1066 Route 196, Hudson Falls

• Live music at The Strand Theatre, featuring Molly Hatchet. Beaten’ The Odds opens at 7:30 p.m., with Molly Hatchet on at 9 p.m. Tickets are for sale through the Strand box office

• The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

Lake George

• Live music at The Tankard Taverne at Fort William Henry, with Travis Gray playing from 6-9 p.m. alongside beer, food at specials – happy hour from 4-6 p.m.

• Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Old Forge

• St. Patrick’s Day parade at 5 p.m. on Main Street

Queensbury

• St. Patrick’s Day at Adirondack Bar & Grill, featuring corned beef sliders for lunch, and more specials for lunch and dinner, with live music by Dan Buck O’Ladd

• Adirondack Bar & Grill, 982 Route 149, Queensbury

• Live music at Adirondack Winery, featuring guitarist Margo Macero from 4-7 p.m.; wine will be served by the glass or sampler

• Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room and Winemaking Facility, 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury

North River

• Happy hour at The Log House, with specials on beer, wine and appetizers from 5-7 p.m., followed by the regular dinner menu

• The Log House Restaurant at Garnet Hill Lodge, 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River

Saratoga Springs

• St. Patrick’s Day at The Parting Glass, with Irish step-dancing at noon; music by Kevin McKrell at 1 p.m.; and a show by Maggie’s Clan Irish Band

• The Parting Glass, 40 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs