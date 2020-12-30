St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario section of Seaway to close on New Years Eve

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Portions of the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway System will be cleared on the final day of 2020.

The Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, have finalized closure dates for the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway System. The Montreal-Lake Ontario Section, which includes the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario is set to be cleared by noon on December 31, 2020.

According to the Development Corporation, all vessels must be clear of the Montreal-Lake Ontario Section of the Seaway by noon.

Previously, as stated by the SLSDC and under a special agreement, vessels traveling downbound were accepted to travel through the section up until 4 p.m. on December 29; those traveling upbound were permitted to transit the section through 10 p.m. on December 29.

Additional closure dates for other locations along the Seaway are as follows.

Welland Canal: 12 p.m. on January 8, 2021

Sault Ste. Marie Locks and Canal: January 15, 2021

According to the Seaway Development Coordination, the closing period will continue for the Seaway until the last vessel has completed its transit.