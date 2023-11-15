GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Downtown Glens Falls lights up for the holidays every year. Many come to the tree lighting at City Park, but that’s not the only place in town where the Christmas spirit takes to the treetops.

The Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls’ annual “Spirits in the Trees” event comes to Crandall Park starting on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Kiwanis chapter invites any and all to decorate and light up a tree in celebration of special ones in their lives, or to remember those lost.

Tree reservations can be locked in by reaching out to the Kiwanis chapter at GlensFallsKiwanis@gmail.com. Trees will remain decorated to light up the park until Friday, Dec. 29. Crandall Park is located on Glen Street by the Glens Falls YMCA.

The Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls is involved in many projects that help the Glens Falls community. The local chapter works with the Salvation Army on bell ringing and food drives, provides books to the Head Start education program, tents for community events, and lunches to teams during Special Olympics New York events, like the annual Fall Games.