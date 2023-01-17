QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL), a health advocacy organization that helps disabled individuals in the North Country, is experiencing a change in leadership. This week, SAIL announced the appointment of its new executive director.

Tyler Whitney is stepping up to lead SAIL into its next chapter of assisting with disability and nursing home care. Whitney has spent the last three years as SAIL’s deputy director, and replaces current director Marti Burnley, who is retiring. Whitney is an area local, with a range of academic and nonprofit work behind him.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as the executive director for an organization as remarkable and important as Southern Adirondack Independent Living,” said Whitney. “SAIL is a premier agency serving 16 counties and assisting those living with disabilities to live more independently. I am looking forward to continuing the great work of the agency and elevating the importance of independence alongside the incredible staff of this organization.”

SAIL operates offices in Queensbury, Plattsburgh, and at the Wilton Mall. The organization also loans out a large amount of durable medical equipment to those who need it for various reasons, at no cost to those getting use out of it.