SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South High Marathon Dance is on again in 2024. The annual charity fundraiser dance is collecting nominations now for the people and organizations that Glens Falls Central School District should support in March, through enthusiasm, community, and a whole lot of dancing.

The nomination portal for the 2024 South High Marathon Dance (SHMD) is open now, and closes on Friday, Dec. 1. Organizations and individual recipients can both be nominated through the Marathon Dance website. Everyone who submits will be asked to fill out a background check. The eventual list of submissions will be reviewed by a delegation of students involved with the dance.

The South High Marathon Dance itself is set for the weekend of March 1-2, 2024. A great deal of fundraising happens at the dance itself, held in the South High gymnasium – but plenty more comes from the outside. In 2022, $630,111.07 was raised for 22 beneficiaries, lumping together the overnight montage of dancing with individual fundraising efforts – including many that support the dance itself. This weekend, a softball tournament at Moreau Recreation Center is hosting just such an event.

Those who want to act in kind can set up a fundraiser benefitting the dance, or contributing to a student’s fundraising total, and let the dance committee know what’s happening when and where. The SHMD Events Committee can be reached at events@SHMD.org. Anyone who wants to use dance branding, the name, and any other visuals must be approved to do so. Fundraisers benefitting students’ fundraising goals must include materials making it clear exactly who the money is going to.

It takes more than just money, and even people, to get the dance together. Donated goods and services including auction items, dancer rewards, and food for guests and dancers will be accepted via Donations@SHMD.org.

The 2023 South High Marathon Dance was the first to be held at South High since the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 and 2022’s dances were held outdoors at The Great Escape in Lake George.