FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the first weekend of December, snowmen will dot parts of Washington and Warren counties. All you have to do is follow where they lead.
The 2023 Adirondack Snowman Tour hits the North Country from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 1-3. Local artisans creating jewelry, wood crafts, holiday crafts, and a lot more will all open their homes and lay out their wares for visitors to peruse.
All stops are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many are open through the full weekend, but others will only be selling on Friday and Saturday – so make sure to plan accordingly, lest you miss even a single snowy man.
Fort Ann
- Craft in the Barn/Water’s Edge Crafts
- 242 Hadlock Pond Road
- Woodcrafts, sweet treats, ornaments, wreaths, jewelry
- Health & Wellness with Heather Gadway
- 227 Hadlock Pond Road
- Essential oils, jewelry, colloidal silver
- The Hutch
- 56 Haviland Road
- Christmas florals
- B. Lasered
- 9 Haviland Road
- Engravings, cutting boards, glassware
- Sassy Sudds and Scents
- 156 Taylor Woods Road
- Homemade soap and soy candles
- White Burch Wonderland
- 231 Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann
- White birch snowmen, candle holders, sleighs, Christmas decor
- Oh Happy Day Farmstand
- 107 Nicholson Road
- Jewelry, jean skirts, paintings, jams, pickles
- Closed Sunday
- West Fort Ann United Methodist Church
- 1011 Copeland Pond Road
- Crafts, cookie walk, basket raffle, lunch
- Closed Sunday
- MartiArt/Unique Circles/Glenda’s Gifts
- 59 County Route 16
- Painted items, wreaths, gnomes, snowmen
- Closed Sunday
- Christmas on the Corner
- 64 Catherine St.
- Sewing, crochet, jewelry
- Closed Sunday
Hudson Falls
- KayCam Farm
- 11 Farley Road
- Rustic stocking stuffers and gifts
- Closed Sunday
- Kings Treasure Chest
- 1193 Farley Road
- Painted ornaments, wood crafts
- A Time to Remember
- Vaughn Road
- Sleigh rides, country crafts
- Closed Sunday
- Small Town Prims
- 56 Stone School House Road
- Primitive items, repurposed goods, crafts
- Red Shed Treasures
- 131 Green Barn Road
- Tupperware, country goods, homemade crafts
- Hickory Floral
- 56 Hickory Lane
- Grapevine wreaths, signs, jewelry, coasters, decals
- The Craft Corner
- 330 Green Barn Road
- Crafts, holiday decorations, jewelry
- Lynn’s Creative Corner
- 591 Vaughn Road
- Wreaths, floral goods, wood crafts
- String Skilz
- 106 Green Bard Road
- Macrame wall art, plants
- Red White & Bourbon
- 3339 Route 4
- Wooden Christmas trees, sled, wreaths, lanterns
- The Cottage
- 930 Vaughn Road
- Antiques, handmade gifts
Queensbury
- Beans Country Store
- 1128 Ridge Road
- Crafts, homemade pies, plus a good spot for lunch
- Belle’s Craft Creations
- 1168 Patten Mills Road
- Wooden items, wreaths, hanging towels