FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the first weekend of December, snowmen will dot parts of Washington and Warren counties. All you have to do is follow where they lead.

The 2023 Adirondack Snowman Tour hits the North Country from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 1-3. Local artisans creating jewelry, wood crafts, holiday crafts, and a lot more will all open their homes and lay out their wares for visitors to peruse.

All stops are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many are open through the full weekend, but others will only be selling on Friday and Saturday – so make sure to plan accordingly, lest you miss even a single snowy man.

Fort Ann

Craft in the Barn/Water’s Edge Crafts 242 Hadlock Pond Road Woodcrafts, sweet treats, ornaments, wreaths, jewelry

Health & Wellness with Heather Gadway 227 Hadlock Pond Road Essential oils, jewelry, colloidal silver

The Hutch 56 Haviland Road Christmas florals

B. Lasered 9 Haviland Road Engravings, cutting boards, glassware

Sassy Sudds and Scents 156 Taylor Woods Road Homemade soap and soy candles

White Burch Wonderland 231 Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann White birch snowmen, candle holders, sleighs, Christmas decor

Oh Happy Day Farmstand 107 Nicholson Road Jewelry, jean skirts, paintings, jams, pickles Closed Sunday

West Fort Ann United Methodist Church 1011 Copeland Pond Road Crafts, cookie walk, basket raffle, lunch Closed Sunday

MartiArt/Unique Circles/Glenda’s Gifts 59 County Route 16 Painted items, wreaths, gnomes, snowmen Closed Sunday

Christmas on the Corner 64 Catherine St. Sewing, crochet, jewelry Closed Sunday



Hudson Falls

KayCam Farm 11 Farley Road Rustic stocking stuffers and gifts Closed Sunday

Kings Treasure Chest 1193 Farley Road Painted ornaments, wood crafts

A Time to Remember Vaughn Road Sleigh rides, country crafts Closed Sunday

Small Town Prims 56 Stone School House Road Primitive items, repurposed goods, crafts

Red Shed Treasures 131 Green Barn Road Tupperware, country goods, homemade crafts

Hickory Floral 56 Hickory Lane Grapevine wreaths, signs, jewelry, coasters, decals

The Craft Corner 330 Green Barn Road Crafts, holiday decorations, jewelry

Lynn’s Creative Corner 591 Vaughn Road Wreaths, floral goods, wood crafts

String Skilz 106 Green Bard Road Macrame wall art, plants

Red White & Bourbon 3339 Route 4 Wooden Christmas trees, sled, wreaths, lanterns

The Cottage 930 Vaughn Road Antiques, handmade gifts



Queensbury