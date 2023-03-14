QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall at large was closed on Tuesday, as the Queensbury area got hit by an expected 8-to-16 inches of snowfall. The mall announced the one-day closure on Facebook.

While that closure affects stores that only have interior entrances, the mall noted that some anchor stores may still be open. Those include Target, Planet Fitness, Regal Cinemas, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Olly’s Bargain Outlet, and JC Penney.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the mall Regal location listed movie tickets for showings as late as 7:30 p.m. Planet Fitness was listed as open 24 hours as normal, with a low crowd meter on its mobile app. Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target were both listed to maintain their regular hours – 9 and 10 p.m., respectively.

The Aviation Mall will reopen for regular business at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.