QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross of Northeastern New York is headed back to the Aviation Mall for a blood drive. This month’s drive is a collection of blood donations in support of National Volunteer Month.

Volunteers at the Aviation Mall will collect blood donations on Friday, April 21, from 1-6 p.m. The Red Cross will operate across from Regal Cinema, inside the mall’s northeast side. Those who want to give blood can make an appointment through the American Red Cross website using sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY; or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

In recognition of National Volunteer Month, the Red Cross is offering an exclusive T-shirt featuring “Peanuts” comic strip and cartoon character Snoopy. Supplies are limited. Donors will also be entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California, including flights, a hotel stay, and a $1,000 gift card, as well as a special tour of the Charles M. Schultz Museum.