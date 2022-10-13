GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new exhibit at the Chapman Museum is set to reveal never-before-seen photos into the history of the city of Glens Falls. The exhibit will be named after what Glens Falls was built on: “Groundwork, Labor in a Burgeoning Community.”

The exhibit consists of a collection of historic photos by Seneca Ray Stoddard, a photographer who captured many images of the Adirondack Mountains between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The collection will be on display starting Saturday, Oct. 15, at the newly renovated Carriage House Gallery.

“Early settlers were eager to capitalize on the power generated by the mighty Hudson River and the region’s substantial assets,” said Chapman Museum Director Nicole Herwig. “This area became one of the wealthiest in the state, but what went unseen were the lives of the hard-working people whose labor generated those riches.”

Much of the early construction shown in the photographs centers around Abraham Wing, an early Glens Falls entrepreneur whose name lives on today at Abraham Wing Elementary School. Wing’s legacy includes many early sawmills that gave birth to local industry. The Hudson River gave workers a path to send logs south from the Adirondacks – right into Glens Falls, where bits of that history still remain.

“People were drawn to the area with the promise of a good life in exchange for hard work,” Herwig said.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 15, 2023. It was funded with help from Humanities of New York, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the New York State Council on the Arts, the Waldo T. Ross & Ruth S. Ross Charitable Trust Foundation, and the Touba Family Foundation, as well as the city of Glens Falls and the town of Queensbury.