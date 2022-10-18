QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – West Mountain is getting ready to host another busy season of skiing and snowboarding. If you’re getting ready to hit the powder, you want to make sure your gear is in tip-top shape. That may mean some buying and selling lies ahead.

West Mountain Ski Area is hosting a gear swap weekend next month, the weekend of Nov. 11-13. Here’s how it works.

On Friday, Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m., those with goods to sell can drop them off at West Mountain’s main lodge area. The consignment sale then runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with all sellers given an inventory sheet to keep track of their boots, skis, gloves and other items. Sellers can return to the lodge from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, to pick up their unsold goods.

West Mountain asks those selling items to print out and affix their own price tags, and fill out inventory sheets of their goods prior to the Friday dropoff. A West Mountain liaison must be contacted by email, and will issue each seller a unique number.

Acceptable items for sale include new and used skis and snowboards with usable bindings; new and used boots, poles, helmets, goggles and outerwear; and ski racing items. All items must be in good working condition, with tags placed securely. The minimum pricing is $5 for all items, regardless of type. Sellers will keep 70% of whatever they make selling items during the sale.