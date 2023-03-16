LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six Flags Great Escape Resort will be hosting an annual job fair on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Six Flags Great Escape Human Resources building at 33 Round Pond Road in Queensbury. The fair will look to fill 1,500 positions for the upcoming 2023 season.

Anyone interested in applying early can do so online. Applicants at the fair must bring two forms of I.D. to prove identity and eligibility to work in the U.S., minors should bring working papers, and account info to assist with setting up direct deposit. Positions start at $15.00 per hour, with no previous experience required. Pay is competitive, and team members will also enjoy benefits such as free park admission, paid training, flexible hours, and exclusive team member events. Both the theme park and lodge are hiring for admissions, parking, housekeeping, food, beverage, ride operators, lifeguards, park services, maintenance, EMTs/security, and more.

Six Flags Great Escape opens for the season on Saturday, May 20. Enthusiastic, outgoing, and responsible candidates are urged to apply.