LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer fun is on the way again at Six Flags Great Escape. The Lake George area park has posted Saturday, May 20 as its opening day. The Hurricane Harbor water park is set to open the following Saturday, May 27.

On Thursday, park staff said that the hiring process is underway for the summer season. The park hires a large number of area student workers every summer, as well as over 100 international students working in Lake George through the J-1 visa program. In recent weeks, The Great Escape was one of over 30 employers to table at job fairs at Lake George, Queensbury and Glens Falls school districts to garner interest in getting another summer season rolling.

Opening season is on the way for Six Flags parks around the U.S. Six Flags New England is set to open for the season this Friday, April 6.