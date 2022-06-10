LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape announced Friday the introduction of the new Six Flags Annual Pass program. During a season that already includes the largest front entrance renovation to date and a wide array of guest experience improvements, the park will debut a new pass.

For the first time, with the purchase of a Six Flags Annual Pass, guests now have the opportunity to visit Six Flags parks for 12 months after purchase. This new pass provides more opportunity and flexibility for guests to enjoy the beautification and modernization efforts implemented throughout the historic theme park for 2022.

There are three types of Six Flags Annual Passes available:

Annual Thrill Seeker Pass: $78.00 or 12 payments of $6.50; Includes access to Six Flags Great Escape and Outdoor Northeast Theme Parks including Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts, plus general parking and special savings (Blockout dates apply).

Annual Extreme Pass: $150.00 or 12 payments of $12.50; Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks, general parking, two Junior Passes, and special savings.

Annual Ultimate Pass: $350.00 or 12 payments of $29.24; Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including, preferred parking, two Junior Passes, a ten-meal dining plan, and special savings.



In addition, for a limited time, guests have the option of a Summer Pass which includes access to Six Flags Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor, plus general parking through Labor Day for $59.99. Guests can purchase and manage their Six Flags Annual Pass now by visiting the Great Escape website or through the Six Flags App, where they can access a full list of benefits associated with their pass.