QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the end of March, Warren County road workers responded to a wide sinkhole that was created along a culvert on Bay Road. The hole closed a section of the road around and including Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Co. Now, the road remains closed, and the county DPW says it will remain that way for at least the next couple of months.

On Tuesday, county spokesman Don Lehman said that Warren County DPW has determined that an entirely new culvert will have to be designed and built. That process will require contractors to be hired and worked with, and means that the stretch of road is expected to remain closed for the next 2-3 months.

While the quarter-mile of road remains closed, drivers have been directed along a detour along Moon Hill and Walkup roads, which both connect to Bay and meet each other at a sharp corner. Warren County DPW has asked the New York State Department of Transportation to avoid routing trucks along the detour route in order to lessen traffic. As of Tuesday morning, the county did not yet have a response.

The road is closed right in front of the Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., but the department has an access route to Old Bay Road behind the department, allowing fire trucks and other response vehicles to get where they need to be. As of Tuesday, the department has responded to 70 fire calls and 68 first responder calls so far in 2022.