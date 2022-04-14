TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center – located in Ticonderoga, north of the Silver Bay YMCA along the west side of Lake George – recently reopened. It’s a big reopening for the community, who can pass through its doors for the first time in three years.

To commemorate the event, the YMCA is hosting a ribbon-cutting event at 4:30 p.m. on May 5. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the return of an important hub for young people on the upper side of the lake.

“This program is so important to Silver Bay, the community, and our local youth,” said Silver Bay YMCA Youth and Teen Director Jackie Palandrani. “I would also like to thank the town of Ticonderoga for their partnership and the Ticonderoga Youth Program for your ongoing coordination. After three years, we are so excited to finally have the teen center back open to serve the teens in the Ticonderoga Area. It has been such a joy to not only have the teens back, but to have a wonderful, dedicated staff alongside me to make this program a success. We have made some improvements and positive changes to the center and the teens have loved it so far.”

The celebration at the center will include refreshments and tours of the facility. Prior to closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a reported 70% of teenagers in the Silver Bay and Ticonderoga area regularly attended events at the center. The teen center is completely funded through donations.

“I am so happy to be back at the teen center, where when I was younger, I always enjoyed going. All the teens who have come back so far have raved about how much the center has changed in such a positive way. I love being able to give back to a place that was always such a safe and exciting environment to be,” said teen center regular Fallon Jordan.

The teen center is located at 123 Champlain Ave. in Ticonderoga. Those with questions about the grand re-opening can reach out at (518) 585-6619.