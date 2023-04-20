GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tax day is past – now, it’s shredding week. A community paper-shredding event is set for this Friday in the city of Glens Falls for those who need to do some spring cleaning with their tax documents and financial records.

AARP New York is holding a free paper-shredding event at the Glens Falls Senior Center on Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is timed to give community members a chance to safely dispose of personal financial records and any other sensitive documents, in an effort against identity theft.

The cause is no joke. In 2022, the Federal Trade Commission received 831 reports of fraud stemming from Warren and Washington counties alone. Fraud can target anyone, regardless of age, occupation, or other factors.

Friday’s shredding event is one of more than 25 that AARP is set to run across New York this spring. Glens Falls’ chance to get shredding will be located at 380 Glen St.