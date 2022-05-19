GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Food Truck Thursdays are back at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory this week, starting another season of culinary delights, horse rides, crafts, and shopping at the downtown arts and local business hub. The first Shirt Factory Food Truck Corral starts Thursday, May 19, with a long list of vendors.
The corral invites food trucks and stands to occupy the front lawn and parking lots of the Shirt Factory, located at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets in Glens Falls. Last Friday, the building took a first shot at the season, with a corral benefitting the South High Marathon Dance. Each of the dozen or so vendors donated a portion of all proceeds to the annual community fundraiser event by South Glens Falls Central School District.
The weekly food truck corral will run from 4:30 – 8 p.m., from May through the summer and into the fall. Weekly lists of attending vendors are posted on the Shirt Factory Facebook page. Thursday night’s food offerings include:
- Coach’s Corner: Sausage, Philly cheese steak, taco fries, quesadilla burger
- Glens Falls Distilling: Samples and sales, bourbon, whiskey, moonshine
- Bella Lynn’s Bakery : Cupcakes and baked goods
- Farmacy: Smoked/BBQ, sides, handmade ice cream
- Pies on Wheels: Wood-fired personal pizza made to order
- The Wrap Shak: Wraps, salads, quesadillas, fries, tots
- Koko’s Chariot: Frozen drinks, funnel cake, key lime pie or cheesecake on a stick
- Hungry Traveler: Gourmet burgers and fries
- Mac Factor: Gourmet mac & cheese
- Cooley’s Ice Cream: Novelty ice creams
- Vashti’s Kitchen Delights: Caribbean American food, also new items
- Mean Max: Craft beer
- Grandma Apple’s Cheesecakes: Mini cheesecakes
- Alaturco Gyro: Gyros, baklava, more
- Alchemy Bagel: Macrons
- Girl Scout Troop 3611: Girl Scout cookies
- Slavonian European Café: Pierogies, stuffed cabbage, moussaka, more
- Daily Fresh: Indian food, palak paneer, kadai mushroom, mutter paneer, aloo gobi, chole and more
- Adirondack Concessions: Kettle corn
- Yum Yumz: Italian ice and ice cream
- Smoothie Shoppe: Fresh fruit smoothies
- Creative Caterers: Hot dogs, sausage, taco salad, more
- Ty’s Tacoria: Tacos, chips with guac & salsa, iced tea
- Slyboro Cider (Hicks Orchard): Samples and sales of hard ciders
- Adirondack Olykoeks: Fresh hot mini-donuts
- Millers Backyard BBQ: Ribs, brisket, pulled pork, sides
- Screaming Eagle Concessions: Hot dogs, pulled pork, mac & cheese, lemonade
- Adirondack Mobile Hibachi: Hibachi, noodles, rice, chicken, shrimp, steak
- Euro Delicacies: Greek/Mediterranean, spanakopita, stuffed peppers, more
- Tres Mijas: Enchiladas, tacos, taquitos, burritos, tostadas
- Say Cheez: Grilled Sandwiches, tater tots, lemonade
Other non-food vendors attending the weekly corral will be selling jewelry, handmade items and more. The Shirt Factory is home to around 100 unique local businesses and art galleries, many of whom are open during the festivities.