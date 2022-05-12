SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – South Glens Falls Central School District is set to hold a vote on its annual school budget for the 2022-23 school year next Tuesday, May 17. The annual budget includes a $64.9 million spending plan.

The proposed plan includes an increase of $624,605 over the 2021-22 budget. If approved by school district voters, it would increase the local tax levy by 2.9%. The state’s imposed tax levy limit is 3.62%.The district said that, although assessment numbers have not yet been finalized, it is likely that a $100,000 home would see a tax increase of around $17, depending on where they live. The school district encompasses the towns of Moreau, Northumberland, and Wilton.

The district’s plan also includes a $33.6 million capital project, which would include renovations to several buildings. The project has no impact on school tax rates.

Improvements would include:

Oliver W. Winch Middle School

Overhauled LGI room with floor-level performance space and retractable seating

Renovated entry lobby

Improved library finishes

Ceiling, lighting and flooring upgrades to classrooms

Chalkboards replaced with whiteboards

Improved gym lockers

Moving 7th-grade science rooms next to 8th-grade science rooms

Creation of a choral room

Expansion of band classroom

Modernize technology classrooms

Add new water filtration system

South High

Remodeled reception area guidance suite

Renovated burse’s suite

Replace doors

Replace fire suppression system in school kitchen

Elementary schools

Add ADA-compliant toilet rooms to nurse and faculty rooms

Replace doors

Abate hazardous material

Replace chalkboards with whiteboards

Refinish Ballard and Tanglewood school gyms

Replace flooring

Add digital signs at Ballard and Tanglewood

Replace electric, water heater and storage tank systems

Replace kitchen fire suppression systems

Provide water filtration

Replace window sills

Replace drainage pipe

Renovate storage rooms

Partially replace Tanglewood and Ballard roofing

Athletic facilities

Install synthetic turf field at South High

Relocate track and baseball fields to Tanglewood

Add athletic field lighting, bleachers, fencing

Ensure that fields meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Add irrigation

Expand field area into undeveloped property

Add parking

Voters can also weigh in on the purchase of five new school buses. The vehicles would comprise of four 72-passenger school buses, as well as one 35-passenger bus, at a total cost of $614,194.

Three seats are open on the South Glens Falls Board of Education. Voters will also be able to cast their ballots in those races. Up for the positions are John P. Leary, Heidi Brennan, Thomas Kurtz, and Jeffrey Riggi.