SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – South Glens Falls Central School District is set to hold a vote on its annual school budget for the 2022-23 school year next Tuesday, May 17. The annual budget includes a $64.9 million spending plan.
The proposed plan includes an increase of $624,605 over the 2021-22 budget. If approved by school district voters, it would increase the local tax levy by 2.9%. The state’s imposed tax levy limit is 3.62%.The district said that, although assessment numbers have not yet been finalized, it is likely that a $100,000 home would see a tax increase of around $17, depending on where they live. The school district encompasses the towns of Moreau, Northumberland, and Wilton.
The district’s plan also includes a $33.6 million capital project, which would include renovations to several buildings. The project has no impact on school tax rates.
Improvements would include:
Oliver W. Winch Middle School
- Overhauled LGI room with floor-level performance space and retractable seating
- Renovated entry lobby
- Improved library finishes
- Ceiling, lighting and flooring upgrades to classrooms
- Chalkboards replaced with whiteboards
- Improved gym lockers
- Moving 7th-grade science rooms next to 8th-grade science rooms
- Creation of a choral room
- Expansion of band classroom
- Modernize technology classrooms
- Add new water filtration system
South High
- Remodeled reception area guidance suite
- Renovated burse’s suite
- Replace doors
- Replace fire suppression system in school kitchen
Elementary schools
- Add ADA-compliant toilet rooms to nurse and faculty rooms
- Replace doors
- Abate hazardous material
- Replace chalkboards with whiteboards
- Refinish Ballard and Tanglewood school gyms
- Replace flooring
- Add digital signs at Ballard and Tanglewood
- Replace electric, water heater and storage tank systems
- Replace kitchen fire suppression systems
- Provide water filtration
- Replace window sills
- Replace drainage pipe
- Renovate storage rooms
- Partially replace Tanglewood and Ballard roofing
Athletic facilities
- Install synthetic turf field at South High
- Relocate track and baseball fields to Tanglewood
- Add athletic field lighting, bleachers, fencing
- Ensure that fields meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act
- Add irrigation
- Expand field area into undeveloped property
- Add parking
Voters can also weigh in on the purchase of five new school buses. The vehicles would comprise of four 72-passenger school buses, as well as one 35-passenger bus, at a total cost of $614,194.
Three seats are open on the South Glens Falls Board of Education. Voters will also be able to cast their ballots in those races. Up for the positions are John P. Leary, Heidi Brennan, Thomas Kurtz, and Jeffrey Riggi.