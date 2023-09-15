GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday afternoon, the city of Glens Falls announced a break in its sewer line. The break took place downtown in the area of 193 Glen St., home to Mean Max Brew Works and Alif Cafe.

Traffic along downtown Glen Street will be limited to one lane as the Glens Falls Department of Public Works and Water & Sewer Department work together to repair the break. Travelers headed downtown are asked to avoid Glen Street between Centennial Circle and the Civil War Monument intersection with South Street and Bay Road.

Work to repair the break is expected to start early next week. Once begun, it will run the course of several days. The city will release more information as it becomes available.