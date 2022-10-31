FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once Halloween is done, the first day of November will arrive on Tuesday. That day will also mark the start of National Adoption Month – and one North Country county wants to make the most of it.

On Monday, the Washington County Department of Social Services put out a call for foster, adoptive and respite families. The department is inviting anyone over the age of 21 to a special session to learn about what goes into adopting a child, or giving one a place to live after a hard time in their life.

To that end, the county will host two sessions, both on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Washington County Municipal Center in Fort Edward. The sessions will run from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., respectively. They are planned to address concerns and questions of all types, for anyone interested in providing either a short- or long-term home to a displaced child.

“We believe in the ‘One Child, One Home’ approach so that parents can focus their energy on one child or one sibling group,” said the department. “We provide direct support of foster and adoptive homes by working in conjunction with parents and community resources, including schools and providers.”

Both sessions will include refreshments and participation prizes. Visitors do not need to stay the whole two hours at either session.

National Adoption Month is an annual tradition of the National Children’s Bureau. The effort seeks to educate communities of all sizes and areas of the country about the need for families to adopt. The effort first started as National Adoption Week, established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.