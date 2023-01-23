An ice-cutting demonstration held at the Hudson Crossing Park Winterfest in Schuylerville, N.Y. (Photo: Hudson Crossing Park)

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the community of Schuylerville, Hudson Crossing Park hosts an annual winter celebration full of fun alongside the Champlain Canal. This year’s Hudson Crossing Park Winterfest is snowmobiling to town next month.

Winterfest comes to Hudson Crossing Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The festival features ice harvesting demonstrations, as well as cold-water rescue demonstrations by Schuyler Hose Fire Department. Kids can enjoy a sledding hill and sculpture contest, and families can check out hands-on winter tracking and open-fire cooking activities. A bake sale will run throughout the event.

Winterfest also features snowmobile rides by the Dix Bridge, located by the Hudson River/Champlain Canal Lock 5. Adult riders can learn proper operation and safety for driving a snowmobile, followed by a guided and controlled ride with experienced Hudson Crossing Park Club members. Kids can ride along on a sled operated by a parent, guardian or club member.

Winterfest and snowmobile lessons are all completely open to the public. Hudson Crossing Park will be accepting donations.

It’s winter event season in the North Country. Up in Warren County, the village of Lake George is set to host it’s 61st annual Lake George Winter Carnival next month.