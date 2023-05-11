FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forty-two nonprofits and municipalities are getting financial assistance for tourism, infrastructure and more along canal waterways in New York. Some of those organizations are in the North Country communities of Hudson Falls and Schuylerville.

This week, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the New York State Canal Corporation announced $190,000 in event and infrastructure grants headed to groups along the canal. In all, that money is going to seven tourism initiatives and 35 individual events.

“For nearly 200 years, the Erie Canal has been an economic engine and as we near its third century of operation, the strategic investments being made through this program are key to ensuring it continues to support the communities that grew alongside it,” said New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton. “Improving infrastructure and bringing residents and visitors to canalside events will stimulate downtowns and create new opportunities to experience our Canal waterways.”

Here’s what’s coming to the North Country as part of this year’s grants: