LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Battlefield Park has a history that lives up to its name. In 2019, some of that history was dug up during a routine construction dig. This week, United States Senator Charles Schumer came to the lake to talk about what was found four years ago.

On Monday, Schumer visited Battlefield Park to voice his commitment to ongoing efforts to return the remains of more than 40 Continental soldiers to Lake George. Since their uncovering in 2019, support has grown to have the remains buried there, requiring cooperation from the U.S. Army.

“In my recent visit to Lake George Battlefield Park, I was impressed by the devotion of local leaders to preserving and promoting the significance that this region has had on the birth of America, and of course, the spectacular beauty of the grounds,” said Schumer. “I am proud to support the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and local officials’ efforts to honor these Continental Army soldiers with the burial they deserve, and I am hopeful that the Army will endorse this effort as well.”

In 1776, the area now known as Battlefield Park was home to the largest field hospital operated by the Continental Army. The site was used to treat smallpox patients during an epidemic in the region.

The identities of the more than 40 people whose remains were found in 2019 will likely never be known, but they’ll be among good company should they be brought back to the lake. Advocates want the remains buried near the tomb of four unknown soldiers from the French and Indian War.

“There is tremendous local support to bring these soldiers ‘home’ to Battlefield Park – where

they drew their last breaths – for their final resting place,” said Lake George Town Planning Director Dan Barusch. “We are actively in the process of getting all the necessary approvals. Senator Schumer’s endorsement of the reinterment proposal and his recommendations for its design are of great value to us.”