WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, a section of Schroon River Road in Warrensburg will be closed to give room for construction. The work is set to run 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 15.

Schroon River Road, which is also known as County Route 10, will be closed from its intersection with County Home Bridge Road – passing over the Schroon River north of town – to its meeting place with County Route 11 further north. The road is in need of a culvert replacement.

The replacement is part of a grander set of improvements planned for the road, which connects the town of Warrensburg to areas further north into the Adirondacks, combining with Route 30 on the way to Brant Lake. Further culvert replacements are planned, as well as roadside ditch improvements and resurfacing work.

This weekend’s closure will still allow local traffic an access route along the affected portion of the road. Thru traffic will be directed along a detour using East Schroon River Road.