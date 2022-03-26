SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schroon Lake Emergency Squad (Schroon Lake EMS) is raising support funds for Emergency Squad Member Lisa Fish after she was hurt in a serious car accident on February 23. Fish was taken to the emergency room after the crash and was then taken to the intensive care unit at a larger hospital.

Fish sustained six broken ribs along with other non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency Squad members said Fish has been out of work for a bit, has medical bills that are beyond insurance coverage, and the need for a new car. To meet her financial needs, emergency squad members have started an online fundraiser, “to ‘be there’ for [Fish] in her time of need.”

To express her gratitude, Fish took to social media Friday, saying, “I have started to write this thank you several times, but I always end up crying… I am nothing short of astounded at the love poured out through these donations.” To give to Lisa Fish’s fund online, check out Schroon Lake EMS’ GiveSendGo page.