QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday kicks off the 45th annual South High Marathon Dance. Each year, the high school students work hard to raise tens of thousands of dollars for charity groups and families fighting cancer.

Since 1978, the school has raised $8.7 million. This year, the students want to see that number hit $10 million. The event traditionally lasts 28-hours inside the school’s gym. This year’s location is different, but the energy is the same. Six Flags Great Escape opened its gates again for the students to hold the big event there.

“We’re here to dance the day and night away and raise a bunch of money for a bunch of wonderful people!” said South Glens Falls senior Adriel Pajaron. This year, the dance will benefit a list of 28 families and organizations. Many of these students know some of the recipients personally.

“One of our classmates’ fathers is a recipient this year and the same with another one of our classmates, her mother is a recipient, and they really appreciate everything we do for them,” said Shelby DeCrescente.

“The whole entire community is involved in it,” Pajaron said. “We select the people that were going to give the money to, and we all know in our hearts that it’s going to a good cause.”

It’s all to help those in need. The auction held on the dance website through BiddingOwl ran from 1 p.m. on May 7 to 7 p.m. on May 13.