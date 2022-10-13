QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – West Mountain Ski Area hosts a two-weekend Fall Festival every year. Whether you visited the first weekend, Oct. 8-9, or missed it, there’s plenty more in store.

The West Mountain Fall Festival returns for its second weekend on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. both days. The fall fun comes with free entry, with some events at a cost.

Once you enter the gathering spot by the mountain, there’s a list of things to do. The festival includes hay wagon rides, live music, pumpkin painting and more. A full event schedule includes:

Live music

Radio Junkies Duo 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Stones Mountain Band 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16



All live music is free to visitors

Paid attractions

Hay wagon rides

Chairlift rides

hiking up West Mountain

Mountaintop picnics

Treetop adventure tours

Mountain biking

Keg toss

Pumpkin and clay pot painting

Kids bounce slide

Mountaintop yoga

Face painting

Pony rides

Petting zoo

Book author signings Oct. 15: “Mystical Rhymes” signings and photos

Beer and spirits tastings

Food and drink in the West Mountain Lodge

The fall festival does not allow pets. Outside alcohol and coolers are not allowed to be brought into the festival.

The fall festival is a warmup leading up to the winter ski and snowboarding season. The mountain will host a job fair from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, to seek lift mechanics, heavy equipment operators, and two department managers to lead the mountain into another year.