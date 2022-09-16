QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Magic in the North Country? It’s more likely than you think. On Sunday, wizards and witches from across New York will converge on Jenkinsville in Queensbury for a first-of-its-kind celebration in the area, with a sport that has a bit of magic to it.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, the first annual Queensbury Wizard Fest comes to Ridge/Jenkinsville Park. The event is centered around the sport of quadball, based on the fictional broomstick sport of Quidditch from the “Harry Potter” books. Quadball teams will visit to compete from the Rochester Institute of Technology, Cornell University, Vassar College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

It isn’t all competition. Athletes will run a “kidditch clinic” to teach children of all age groups how to play the wizarding sport. Vendors will also be onsite, with food, festive treats and wizard wands. Check out the full schedule:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vendors open and run through the day

10 a.m. Opening ceremony, welcome to all teams

Break for learn-to-play quadball

10:30 a.m. Game 1: University of Rochester vs. Cornell University

Break for learn-to-play quadball

11:30 a.m. Game 2: Vassar College vs. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Break for learn-to-play quadball

1:45 p.m. Game 3: 3rd place game

Break for learn-to-play quadball

3 p.m. Game 4: 1st place final



Visitors are encouraged to bring camp chairs and a blanket when they come to enjoy a game, or the full day or matches. The wizard fest is a creation of the Queensbury Roundtable and the Lake George Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau.