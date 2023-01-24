LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George is hosting an annual celebration of hot food to nod to the cold season. The Lake George Stews & Brews festival is coming on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at noon. One $10 ticket gets visitors a local beer and a cup of homemade stew from any of a list of restaurants that are cooking up something tasty in the village.

Restaurants taking part in Stews & Brews include:

• The Barnsider Smokehouse, 2112 U.S. Route 9, Lake George – Serving BBQ Brunswick stew

• TR’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada Street, Lake George – Venison ale stew

• High Peaks Distilling, 33 Canada St., Lake George – Smoked prime rib and vegetable stew

• Gaslight Restaurant, 91 Canada St., Lake George – Rustic beef and beer stew

• The Lobby Bar at The Inn of Lake George, 12 McGillis Ave., Lake George – Bacon cheddar broccoli soup

• 10 McGillis, 10 McGillis Ave., Lake George – Guinness and lamb stew

• The Lagoon, 204 Canada St., Lake George – Filet beef stew extravaganza

• Lake George Beach Club, 3 Montcalm St., Lake George – Chipotle chicken stew

• Duffy’s Tavern, 20 Amherst St., Lake George – Beef stew

• Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen, 365 Canada St., Lake George – Adirondack Hunter’s beef stew

• Blue Thirty-Two, 2897 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George – White bean chicken chili

• Garrison Restaurant, 220 Beach Road, Lake George – Hawaiian beef stew

• Sans Souci, 92 Mason Road, Cleverdale – Jamaican chicken stew over rice

It’s about to be a busy winter in Lake George. Ice Castles is hard at work making up for lost time now that the weather is suitably cold, and the Lake George Winter Carnival gets going in February.