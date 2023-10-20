GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next weekend, a haunting comes downtown. Glens Falls’ annual Boo2You festival summons ghosts and goblins to the city on Saturday, Oct. 28.

From 2 to 4 p.m., kids and families can enjoy trick-or-treating, pony rides, and meet-and-greets with recognizable costumed characters. Local dance and theatre groups will entertain, and the race is on at an RC pop-up car rally.

City Park acts as a hub for most of the festivities. Trick-or-treating will be held along the sidewalks of Glen and Ridge streets, rain or shine. The event’s “Candy Lane” offers space for anyone to set up and hand out candy. Spaces are free for Glens Falls Collaborative members, or $50 for non-members. Registration is open through the Glens Falls Collaborative.

Boo2You will also be the deciding stage for a recent competition taking the city by storm – or scare. The winner of the second annual Glens Falls Haunted House contest will be announced at the festival, with voting open until Friday, Oct. 27. Twenty-two houses have dressed up to scare this year.