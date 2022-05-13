SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday night, Saratoga Black Lives Matter will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of Darryl Mount, a city resident who died nine months after a 2013 police chase that left him with injuries that led to his death at 22 nine months later. The vigil is held on the anniversary of his death.

Friday night’s vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. on the steps of Saratoga Springs City Hall. Flowers and candles will be provided, but attendees are invited to bring their own art, flowers and whatever else they would like to provide.

The post announcing the vigil on the Saratoga BLM Facebook page accompanies the announcement with the hashtag #whydiddarryldie. Following the 2013 incident, Saratoga Springs Police Department said that Mount had fallen from scaffolding after a foot chase with police. At the time, then-Police Chief Greg Veitch said that the department had ruled out police misconduct, only for local newspapers to later report that no internal investigation into misconduct ever took place.

When Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Public Safety James Montagnino stepped into office, he committed to opening a new investigation of the circumstances surrounding Mount’s death. In February, Montagnino released a draft report summarizing his investigation.

“What is clear is that no comprehensive written report of any investigation has ever been made available to the public. This document is offered as a draft report presenting a distillation and analysis of much of the evidence that has been made available by the Saratoga Springs Police Department, augmented significantly with testimonial and documentary evidence adduced in the discovery phase of the civil litigation commenced by Mr. Mount’s family in 2014 and pending still,” reads the report.