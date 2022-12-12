Two signs express differing opinions on the Saratoga Biochar fertilizer plant set to be constructed at Moreau Industrial Park in Moreau, N.Y.

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next week, Northeastern Biochar Solutions is holding a public meeting to talk to an uncertain public about the new facility it’s bringing to town. Saratoga Biochar is set to come to Moreau Industrial Park, and the company is required to reach out to the public over the course of construction.

A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The meeting is to be held virtually over Microsoft Teams. Those who want to be part of the conversation can also do so by calling in at (518) 801-9266, with the meeting ID 697 144 872.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public on the state of the Saratoga Biochar plant, a fertilizer production facility that converts biosolids from wastewater treatment plants into fertilizer products. The meeting agenda includes a project overview, background, the scope of the work, schedules, community impacts, and mitigation measures. A question and answer period will be held at the end.

Northeastern Biochar’s community liaison for the project is company co-president Bryce Meeker. Meeker can be contacted with questions ahead of the meeting at BMeeker@northeasternbiochar.com.

Earlier this month, Northeastern Biochar released its Public Participation Plan, a required project requested by the DEC. The plan lays out additional methods for information to reach the public.

The Saratoga Biochar project has been the subject of concern and protest from Moreau and South Glens Falls residents. One public official spoke against it, leading to a delay in the project’s construction as the Moreau Town Board performed an additional review of the details. “Not Moreau” signs can be seen on lawns in the town, protesting a plant that some believe will lead to more pollution and other community harms than is known.