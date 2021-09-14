Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe 1st in New York to accept cannabis retailer applications

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Applications are now being accepted in Akwesasne for tribal cannabis retail licenses. As of Monday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is taking applications, the latest step to establish a legal cannabis industry under the tribe’s jurisdiction.

Because the tribe is reportedly the first in the state to launch an application process, odds are that the first cannabis retailers in the state will be located within its territory.

“Unlike other tribal territories, the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance provides eligible tribal members with the opportunity to help develop this new industry for the benefit of the community,” Tribal Chief Michael Conners said in a press release. “Tribal licensing builds upon our business community’s history of keeping revenue in Akwesasne to support community programs and services.”

This process is detailed in the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance which was approved by a community referendum in December 2019. The process began after New York State legalized personal use and possession of adult cannabis on March 31.

To be eligible to submit a tribal cannabis retail license application, individuals must have submitted an adult-use cannabis business preclearance form. Those who complete and return the retail license applications can expect a status update within two weeks.

Preclearance forms are still available. Those interested must complete and return the form to the compliance department before receiving the retail application. The tribe’s cannabis ordinance is available online.