GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This fall, the bulls are back in town. The 32nd annual Adirondack Stampede Rodeo charges into Glens Falls on the weekend of Nov. 3-4.

The annual pro-level rodeo makes its home at Cool Insuring Arena, which trades in its ice for dirt to welcome two nights of saddle-based entertainment. The docket includes bull and bronco riding, barrel racing and more, featuring a lineup of cowboys and cowgirls from around the country.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. each night, with the stampede getting started at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $24 for adults and $16 for kids and seniors. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 22, and information can be found through the arena online or at (518) 798-0202.