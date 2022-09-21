This guy’s ready for the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve got a 10-gallon hat, this fall might be a good time to dust it off and mosey on up to Glens Falls The rodeo is back in town again.

The Adirondack Stampede Rodeo returns to Glens Falls on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, at 7:30 p.m. both days. It’s the rodeo’s 31st year of pro-level bull riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and other events, all hosted at Cool Insuring Arena. The rodeo regularly sees cowboys and cowgirls from across the U.S. come to town to show their skills.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. both nights. Following the rodeo, a round-up party will be held both nights at Heritage Hall inside the arena’s lower levels. The festivities kick off at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the rodeo this Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Cool Insuring Arena’s SeatGeek box office, and start at $22 for adults, or $15 for youth and senior attendees.